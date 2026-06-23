Kazakh armed forces servicemen raise National Flag on Denali
A team of mountaineers from the Mountain Training Center of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces Special Operations Forces has successfully climbed Denali, the highest mountain in North America, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
After reaching an altitude of 6,190 meters, the servicemen ceremonially raised the National Flag of Kazakhstan and the Special Operations Forces flag.
The expedition highlighted the high level of training and resilience of Kazakhstan’s servicemen. Their successful ascent of Denali underscored both their physical and mental preparedness.
Denali, North America’s highest peak at 6,190 meters, is located in south-central Alaska and forms part of Denali National Park and Preserve. Its name means “The Great One” in the Athabaskan language.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.