Kazakh armed forces servicemen raise National Flag on Denali

After reaching an altitude of 6,190 meters, the servicemen ceremonially raised the National Flag of Kazakhstan and the Special Operations Forces flag.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The expedition highlighted the high level of training and resilience of Kazakhstan’s servicemen. Their successful ascent of Denali underscored both their physical and mental preparedness.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Denali, North America’s highest peak at 6,190 meters, is located in south-central Alaska and forms part of Denali National Park and Preserve. Its name means “The Great One” in the Athabaskan language.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.