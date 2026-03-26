Kazakh archers reach three finals at Asia Cup 2026

Team Kazakhstan advanced to three finals at the tournament.

Kazakhstan’s women’s compound team advanced to the final after defeating Malaysia in the semifinals, where Viktoriya Lyan, Roxana Yunusova, and Diana Yunusova will face India.

Kazakhstan’s men’s recurve team moved into the final with a semifinal win over Chinese Taipei and will now take on India, with Dastan Karimov, Ilfat Abdullin, and Dauletkeldy Zhanbyrbay representing the team.

In the same discipline, Kazakhstan’s women’s recurve team also defeated Malaysia in the semifinals. In the final, Diana Tursunbek, Samira Zhumagulova, and Alexandra Zemlyanova will face China.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has won the first medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.