Kazakh archers kick off preparations for Asian Cup

The committee said the athletes are training at the national sports training center in Almaty region from February 5 till 20, with a total of 30 archers involved.

The first stage of the Asian Cup is set to be held on March 21–28 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the International Olympic Committee has published the list of officials, including technical delegates, judges, and other specialists, for each of the 116 events at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.