Kazakh archers claim 2 more golds at Asian Cup

In the men’s recurve event, the team claimed gold, with Ilfat Abdullin, Dauletkeldy Zhanbyrbay, and Dastan Karimov defeating India with a score of 5:4.

The women’s team in the same discipline also finished first. In the final, Alexandra Zemlyanova, Samira Zhumagulova, and Diana Tursunbek beat China 6:2.

The third medal came in the compound mixed team event, where Viktoriya Lyan and Bunyod Mirzametov secured bronze by defeating Singapore 152:151.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Viktoriya Lyan, Roxana Yunusova, and Diana Yunusova have also won gold in the women’s compound team event.