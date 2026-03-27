Kazakh archers claim 2 more golds at Asian Cup
Kazakhstan’s national archery team added three more medals at the first stage of the Asian Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the men’s recurve event, the team claimed gold, with Ilfat Abdullin, Dauletkeldy Zhanbyrbay, and Dastan Karimov defeating India with a score of 5:4.
The women’s team in the same discipline also finished first. In the final, Alexandra Zemlyanova, Samira Zhumagulova, and Diana Tursunbek beat China 6:2.
The third medal came in the compound mixed team event, where Viktoriya Lyan and Bunyod Mirzametov secured bronze by defeating Singapore 152:151.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Viktoriya Lyan, Roxana Yunusova, and Diana Yunusova have also won gold in the women’s compound team event.