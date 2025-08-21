Kazakh Anna Stratan grabs bronze at U20 World Wrestling Championships
07:11, 21 August 2025
Kazakh Anna Stratan won a bronze medal at the U20 World Women’s Wrestling Championships 2025 underway in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
She defeated Tindra Dalmyr from Sweden in the women’s 57 kg finals 9:1.
The 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 are held from August 17 to 24.
Notably, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers also took gold and silver medals at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria.