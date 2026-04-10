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    Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara

    16:15, 10 April 2026

    On April 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will hold an informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    The heads of state plan to discuss prospects for strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as pressing issues on the regional agenda.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan increased 16% year over year, reaching $4.8 billion in 2025.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Upcoming Events Foreign policy Central Asia Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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