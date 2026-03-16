Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents discuss bilateral ties in telephone call

Sadyr Zhaparov extended his warm congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful conduct of the nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan.

The Kyrgyz President noted that the voting results on the new Constitution fully reflect Kazakhstanis' broad support for the political and socio-economic modernization course being pursued by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Sadyr Zhaparov for his support and the active engagement of observers from Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that the constitutional reforms are designed to enhance the efficiency of public administration and ensure the raising of citizens' well-being," the Akorda statement reads.

The interlocutors discussed further strengthening Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and allied ties between the two nations. The Presidents also exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

Earlier, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the success of the constitutional referendum.