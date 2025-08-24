Kazakh and Kyrgyz Ministers of Higher Education visit KazNU branch in Bishkek

KazNU Vice-Rector for Research and Innovation Margulan Ibraimov and branch director Zhamin Sheishenov delivered a presentation on the establishment of the institution, outlining its current activities and future development plans. They highlighted the importance of interstate cooperation in science and education for enhancing academic standards and improving the quality of specialist training.

Sayasat Nurbek highlighted the KazNU branch in Bishkek as a vivid demonstration of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Photo credit: the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch in Bishkek

Kyrgyz Minister Baktiyar Orozov noted the branch’s value for Kyrgyz youth, expressed commitment to its ongoing development, and wished the faculty and staff every success.

The meeting focused on concrete initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation in education and science, expanding academic exchange, and advancing joint projects.

The branch currently offers 12 undergraduate and graduate programs, with law, management, computer engineering, and foreign philology among the most popular. About 750 students are enrolled.

Photo credit: the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch in Bishkek

As reported earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan visited school-gymnasium No. 33 in Bishkek, which has recently been named after the Kazakh President’s father, Kemel Tokayev.