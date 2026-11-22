The event was aimed at strengthening direct business ties between entrepreneurs from the two neighboring countries, expanding access to each other’s markets and promoting joint business initiatives.

Opening the forum, Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Abylkair Skakov emphasized the importance of translating business contacts into practical cooperation. He noted that entrepreneurs from both countries can complement one another by combining expertise, experience and resources to develop new projects and unlock mutual growth opportunities.

During the event, the Embassy unveiled a new digital analytical platform providing open data on various sectors of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz economies. The platform is designed to help businesses better understand market conditions, identify promising areas for cooperation, assess risks and make informed investment decisions.

The program featured discussions on business development, market expansion, technology adoption and investment cooperation. Speakers shared insights on scaling businesses, brand development, healthcare entrepreneurship, technology partnerships and venture capital opportunities.

Participants also explored trends in the IT sector and the growing role of franchising as a tool for business expansion across Central Asia.

Earlier, Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, hosted the Kazakhstan - U.S. Business Forum, on “From Strategic Partnership to Concrete Projects,” as part of the B20 Summit.