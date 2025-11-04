Kazakh and Belarusian PMs explore Astana Hub’s digital innovations

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, jointly toured Astana Hub.

The Belarusian delegation was introduced to the development of Kazakhstan’s digital industry, innovative startups, and GovTech solutions.

“Under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to accelerate the development of a digital state and integrate innovative technologies across all sectors of the economy, the Government is undertaking systematic work. Currently, Kazakhstan ranks 10th globally and 1st in the CIS in the UN Online Services Index, as well as 24th in the global E-Government Development Index. More than 90% of public services in the country are available online,” the Government statement said.

During the visit, the delegation explored Kazakhstani startups utilizing artificial intelligence in safety for adults and children (Aman), sports analytics (Mirai Tech), and drone technologies (aDrone.kz). AI solutions for education (TrustExam, Codiplay) and healthcare (Ascle) were also presented. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s IT service exports exceeded $880 million, marking a growth of over 20%.

At Tomorrow School, which applies an innovative peer-to-peer learning system, the officials observed Kazakhstan’s efforts to train highly skilled IT specialists. Presently, around 500,000 citizens in Kazakhstan are learning the basics of artificial intelligence.

The Belarusian Prime Minister was also briefed on the activities of the Digital Office and technological solutions, including Egov Mobile, Egov Business, Smart Data Ukimet, and the National AI Platform. All of the solutions are designed to improve convenience for citizens and businesses and enhance the efficiency of government agencies.

As previously reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the Prime Minister of Belarus, Alexander Turchin.