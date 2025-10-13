Kazakh Ambassador to Slovenia removed from office

From 2007 to 2011, he served as the Advisor and Minister-Counselor at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan.

In 2012–2013, he acted as the Deputy Director of the Department of Asia and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In 2013 was appointed as the Minister-Counselor at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia.

From 2013 to 2019, he worked as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia.

In 2019–2023, he took the office of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia.

Earlier, Yerzhan Ashikbayev was named as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.