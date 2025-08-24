Kazakh Ambassador to Russia and Astrakhan region governor discuss cooperation

At the plenary session of the forum in Astrakhan, the diplomat highlighted the relevance of the theme, “The History of the Caspian: From Past to Future.” He noted that over its 10-year history, the forum has established itself as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among media communities from participating countries, as well as for developing joint initiatives.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation

As part of his visit, the Ambassador also met with governor Igor Babushkin of Astrakhan region. The two sides discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in industrial cooperation, investment, logistics, shipbuilding, and tourism. Particular attention was paid to cross-border collaboration in light of the upcoming Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum scheduled for this autumn in Oral.

The completion of major repairs on the Atyrau–Astrakhan highway, along with the planned reconstruction of the Kurmanqazy border checkpoint, is expected to enhance bilateral trade. The parties also expressed interest in establishing a transport and logistics hub on the border between Atyrau and Astrakhan regions.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation

The development of the North–South international corridor, leveraging Astrakhan region’s logistical potential, further supports the strengthening of trade ties and transport infrastructure. In this context, Abayev visited local ports, which serve as key transshipment points along the corridor.

As reported earlier, Tajikistan and China have agreed to build two-tier highways in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.