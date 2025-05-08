Kazakh Ambassador to Mongolia awarded Friendship Medal

President Khurelsukh noted that Ambassador Gabit Koishibayev made a valuable contribution to expanding and developing bilateral relations and cooperation between Mongolia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as strengthening the friendship between the peoples of the two countries during his tenure in Mongolia.

The President underscored that during the State Visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia in 2024, the two countries elevated bilateral relations to a "Strategic Partnership," marking the beginning of a new era in Mongolia-Kazakhstan relations.

Ambassador Gabit Koishibayev expressed gratitude to the State, Government, and people of Mongolia for their all-around support and collaboration during his time in Mongolia.

The Ambassador also expressed satisfaction that Kazakhstan has become Mongolia’s first Strategic Partner in Central Asia and affirmed confidence that bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries would continue to expand and deepen.

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa awarded Ambassador Gabit Koishibayev the “Friendship” Medal in recognition of his contributions and efforts to advance Mongolia–Kazakhstan relations and cooperation to a new level.

