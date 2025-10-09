EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh ambassador presents his credentials to Iraqi president

    19:15, 9 October 2025

    Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay with concurrent accreditation to Iraq presented his letters of credence to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

    Kazakh ambassador presents his credentials to Iraq president
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    In talks following the ceremony, the two sides discussed the ongoing issues related to Kazakh-Iraqi relations.

    Ambassador Shaldanbay conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Abdul Latif Rashid on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reaffirming the country's commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation.

    In turn, the President of Iraq expressed confidence in further strengthening of friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Iraq and wished the Kazakhstani ambassador success in his diplomatic endeavors.

    Prior to the ceremony, the Kazakhstani diplomat met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq to discuss practical steps to expand cooperation as well as develop political dialogue and strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

    As reported earlier, Kuwait’s Al Mawashi, Kazakhstan explore cooperation prospects in the agro-industrial sector. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iraq Kazakhstan Middle East Diplomacy Foreign policy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All