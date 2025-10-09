Kazakh ambassador presents his credentials to Iraqi president

In talks following the ceremony, the two sides discussed the ongoing issues related to Kazakh-Iraqi relations.

Ambassador Shaldanbay conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Abdul Latif Rashid on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reaffirming the country's commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation.

In turn, the President of Iraq expressed confidence in further strengthening of friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Iraq and wished the Kazakhstani ambassador success in his diplomatic endeavors.

Prior to the ceremony, the Kazakhstani diplomat met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq to discuss practical steps to expand cooperation as well as develop political dialogue and strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

