    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to US President

    09:21, 20 December 2025

    Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Magzhan Ilyassov, presented his credentials to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, during a formal ceremony at the White House, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    "Honored to present my credentials to President Trump  and to reaffirm my commitment to strengthen Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Will take it to the next level by building on the outcomes of the C5+1 Summit in Washington, D.C. and a great bilateral meeting between President Tokayev and President Trump in the Oval Office. Looking forward for the teamwork!," Magzhan Ilyassov posted on X.

    Recall that Magzhan Ilyassov was appointed to this post on October 20, according to a presidential decree.

    Previously, he served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the country’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Iceland and Ireland.

    Diplomacy Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
