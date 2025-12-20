Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to US President

Honored to present my credentials to President Trump @POTUS and to reaffirm my commitment to strengthen 🇰🇿🇺🇸 Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Will take it to the next level by building on the outcomes of the C5+1 Summit in Washington, DC. and a great bilateral meeting between… pic.twitter.com/4JjJzdoiKy — Magzhan Ilyassov (@KZAmbUS) December 20, 2025

"Honored to present my credentials to President Trump and to reaffirm my commitment to strengthen Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Will take it to the next level by building on the outcomes of the C5+1 Summit in Washington, D.C. and a great bilateral meeting between President Tokayev and President Trump in the Oval Office. Looking forward for the teamwork!," Magzhan Ilyassov posted on X.

Recall that Magzhan Ilyassov was appointed to this post on October 20, according to a presidential decree.

Previously, he served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the country’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Iceland and Ireland.