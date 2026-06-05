Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of the Republic of the Congo

The Kazakh diplomat conveyed warm words of greeting from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing that "Astana is resolutely determined to dynamically develop bilateral cooperation with Brazzaville in the spirit of pragmatism in areas of mutual interest and priority importance."

Photo source: gov.kz

The President of the Republic of the Congo extended his best wishes to the Head of Kazakhstan, noting that he treasures the friendly and trusting relationship with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and highly appreciates his active performance on the international stage.

"I recall our meetings with warmth and express my immense gratitude to my esteemed colleague and friend for the attention he pays to the development of promising cooperation with our country," said Denis Sassou-N’Guesso, emphasizing the "foresight and wisdom of President Tokayev's decision to strengthen and expand Kazakhstan's diplomatic presence on the African continent."

For the Republic of the Congo, Kazakhstan's experience and expertise in digitalization and artificial intelligence, telecommunications, energy, transport and logistics infrastructure development, financial technologies, and banking are of particular interest. Brazzaville is exploring options to import Kazakh grain and fertilizers for the entire Central African region. A wish was also expressed to send Congolese youth to study at Kazakh educational institutions.

Interlocutors shared the view that both countries possess a strategically important geographical location and serve as regional hubs, the connection of which through the Middle Corridor and the seaport of Pointe-Noire can significantly expand the opportunities for trade and economic partnership.

Photo source: gov.kz

Earlier, Cyprus opened its embassy in Astana, the first in Central Asia.