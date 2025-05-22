India develops ultra-fast charging sodium-ion battery as alternative to lithium technology

The innovation offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-based systems.



Engineered around a NASICON-type cathode and anode structure, the new sodium-ion battery can charge up to 80 per cent in just six minutes and withstand more than 3,000 charge cycles, addressing two critical limitations of current sodium-based technologies – slow charging and limited lifespan.



The new battery's design enhances safety by mitigating the fire risks and degradation often associated with lithium-ion systems, making it a viable option for widespread deployment in electric vehicles, solar energy storage, and rural electrification.



The technology has been validated using advanced electrochemical testing and quantum simulations, confirming its reliability and efficiency. Experts believe that while further development is required before commercialisation, the research is seen as a milestone in India’s push towards energy self-reliance.

