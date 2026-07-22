Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Myanmar president

During the ceremony, the President of Myanmar underscored the importance of further strengthening the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Myanmar and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of common interest.

Ambassador Baimukhan conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the President of Myanmar, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Kazakh diplomat also briefed the President of Myanmar on the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was paid to the entry into force of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the first elections of deputies to the Kurultai, scheduled for 23 August this year, which will mark the beginning of a new model of legislative governance in the country. The priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy were also presented.

Photo source: gov.kz

Ambassador Baimukhan reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further enhancing political dialogue with Myanmar and noted the considerable potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, investment, agriculture, transport and logistics, space, digital technologies, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Photo source: gov.kz

As a practical contribution to the Kazakhstan-Myanmar dialogue, the Ambassador informed the President of the successful holding of a Kazakhstan-Myanmar Roundtable in Yangon with representatives of Myanmar’s leading business community in attendance.

The Kazakh diplomat also invited Myanmar’s youth to pursue higher education at Kazakhstan’s universities and at branches of leading foreign universities operating in Kazakhstan, highlighting their high academic standards, internationally recognized educational programmes, and broad opportunities to earn world-class degrees.

During his visit to Nay Pyi Taw, Ambassador Baimukhan also held talks with the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Tin Maung Swe.

The meeting included an exchange of views on current bilateral and international issues, as well as discussions on prospects for expanding political, trade, economic and investment ties, and strengthening cooperation within international organizations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Kenya agreed to expand cooperation across key economic sectors.