UN disarmament fellows visit Kazakhstan

This annual program implemented under the auspices of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs aims to train future specialists from around the world whose professional activities will be related to disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

During the meeting, representatives of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry provided information on the country’s policies in the field of nuclear disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Special attention was given to Kazakhstan's key initiatives in the area of international security, as well as the country’s contribution to strengthening global stability.

As part of the visit taking place from June 19 to 22, the international fellows will visit the city of Kurchatov (Abai Region), where they will learn about the activities of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and visit the site of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

This visit already marks the seventh event held on Kazakhstan’s territory under the program. Previously similar familiarization trips took place in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and the EU compared notes on the key areas of cooperation.