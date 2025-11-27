Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to King of Denmark, affirms commitment to deepen cooperation

During the ceremony, ambassador Suleimenov conveyed the greetings and best wishes from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening cooperation with Denmark.

At the subsequent meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Danish cooperation. It was noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark continue to develop steadily and are characterized by a high level of trust and mutual respect.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed King Frederik X on the priorities of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, including the implementation of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Tokayev.

Particular attention was given to environmental and climate issues. The discussions addressed matters related to the ‘green transition,’ including the Danish national project State of Green, implemented under the patronage of His Majesty. The King expressed a keen interest in Kazakhstan’s policies in the areas of ecology and sustainable development.

The sides also exchanged views on efforts to preserve the ecosystems of the Aral and Caspian Seas, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing water- and climate-related challenges.

A special focus was placed on the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in education, scientific research and climate resilience. The importance of expanding contacts between the business communities and research institutions of the two countries was highlighted.

King Frederik X conveyed his warmest wishes to the people and the President of Kazakhstan, as well as noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, and wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

