Kazakh Almagul Battaliyeva wins 2025 Slavianski Bazaar grand prix
09:03, 14 July 2025
Kazakhstani singer Almagul Battaliyeva won the grand prix of the 34th International Festival of Arts Slavianski Bazaar (Slavic Bazaar) in Vitebsk, Kazinform News Agency learnt from BELTA News Agency.
Following the two days of the festival, she scored 137 points. In the finals, she performed Vechnost song earning standing ovations and high scores.
Valeria Bernatovich from Belarus took home the first prize. Armenia’s David Kirakosyan and Italy’s Domenico Barbera claimed the second prize, while Russia’s Erik Akhmetov and Kyrgyzstan’s Ryskeldi Starbekov rounded out the top three.
It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan's Sagyn Omirbaiuly claims 2nd place at children's song contest at Slavic Bazaar.