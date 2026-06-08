Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev claims gold at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2026

On his way to the finals, he defeated Hugo Jobs (Sweden) 3:0, Obada Tabbaha (Sweden) 3:0, Balazs Poor (Hungary) 3:1, Abhinandha Pradhivadhi (India) 3:2, Jan Mrugala (Poland) 3:0, and Johan Havstin (Denmark) 3:1.

In the finals, he beat Samuel Mihna (Poland) 3:1.

To note, Alan Kurmangaliyev also earned 1,000 ranking points.

Earlier, Kazakhstan won 6 medals at the Open President's Cup of the Republic of Tajikistan.