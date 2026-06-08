Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev claims gold at WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2026
09:37, 8 June 2026
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev won a gold medal in the U19 boys singles at the WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2026 in Sweden, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
On his way to the finals, he defeated Hugo Jobs (Sweden) 3:0, Obada Tabbaha (Sweden) 3:0, Balazs Poor (Hungary) 3:1, Abhinandha Pradhivadhi (India) 3:2, Jan Mrugala (Poland) 3:0, and Johan Havstin (Denmark) 3:1.
In the finals, he beat Samuel Mihna (Poland) 3:1.
To note, Alan Kurmangaliyev also earned 1,000 ranking points.
Earlier, Kazakhstan won 6 medals at the Open President's Cup of the Republic of Tajikistan.