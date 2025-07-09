EN
    Kazakh Aiym Kanagatova wins Tennis Europe Amstelpark Tennis Academy Trophy 2025

    07:52, 9 July 2025

    Kazakh tennis player Aiym Kanagatova won the girls' singles GS14 finals at the Tennis Europe Amstelpark Tennis Academy Trophy 2025 in the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The Tennis Europe Amstelpark Tennis Academy Trophy 2025 held between June 29 and July 5 drew the participation of 64 tennis players from 19 countries, including the Netherlands, Russia, Germany, the UK, the US, Australia and others.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at the Asian Junior and Youth Championships lifting a total of 376 kg (163 + 213).

     

