Kazakh Aiym Kanagatova wins Tennis Europe Amstelpark Tennis Academy Trophy 2025
07:52, 9 July 2025
Kazakh tennis player Aiym Kanagatova won the girls' singles GS14 finals at the Tennis Europe Amstelpark Tennis Academy Trophy 2025 in the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
The Tennis Europe Amstelpark Tennis Academy Trophy 2025 held between June 29 and July 5 drew the participation of 64 tennis players from 19 countries, including the Netherlands, Russia, Germany, the UK, the US, Australia and others.
