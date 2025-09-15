EN
    Kazakh Aida Abikeyeva wins World Boxing Championships gold

    06:10, 15 September 2025

    Kazakh boxer Aida Abikeyeva added another gold to the country’s tally at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Aida Abikeyeva wins World Boxing Championships gold
    Photo credit: instagram.com/boxingkazakhstan

    In the women’s 65 finals, she defeated Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova.

    It is worth reminding, Aida Abikeyeva also won the IBA World Boxing Championships 2025.

    Earlier Torekhan Sabyrkhan, 19, competing at his first senior World Championships, secured a gold medal. In the final of the under-70 kg weight category, he defeated Japan’s Sewon Okazawa. 

    Sport Boxing Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
