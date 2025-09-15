Kazakh Aida Abikeyeva wins World Boxing Championships gold

In the women’s 65 finals, she defeated Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova.

It is worth reminding, Aida Abikeyeva also won the IBA World Boxing Championships 2025.

Earlier Torekhan Sabyrkhan, 19, competing at his first senior World Championships, secured a gold medal. In the final of the under-70 kg weight category, he defeated Japan’s Sewon Okazawa.