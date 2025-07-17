Kazakh actor Kairat Kemalov passed away

Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev shared the news on his Instagram account.

“He has devoted his life to the stage and Kazakh art. Kairat Kemalov’s career began in Karaganda, but his achievements and recognition went far beyond the region. He created strong characters, for which he was honored high awards and international recognition. His mastery, faithfulness to the profession and love of people left a deep trace in the history of Kazakhstani theatre and cinema. The memory of Kairat Kemalov will remain in the hearts of his colleagues, students, friends and all those who admired his legacy,” the publication reads.

Kairat Kemalov was born 8 January 1957 in Atasu village of Zhanaarka district in former Zhezkazgan region (now Ulytau region).

He is remembered by the broad public for his role as Kerey Khan in the “Kazakh Khanate” historic epic.

