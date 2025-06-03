Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away

The Ministry of Culture and Information extended its condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

“Today we say farewell to our another talented compatriot – artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov. He left us an invaluable legacy - a world filled with meaning and good humour, created by his hands and inspiration. His light will never fade away, it will live in each line, each stroke and in the memory of all who knew and admired his works,” the message of condolences reads.