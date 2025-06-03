EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away

    15:52, 3 June 2025

    Renowned Kazakh graphic artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov passed away on June 2. He was 68, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Ibragim Kubekov
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    The Ministry of Culture and Information extended its condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

    “Today we say farewell to our another talented compatriot – artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov. He left us an invaluable legacy - a world filled with meaning and good humour, created by his hands and inspiration. His light will never fade away, it will live in each line, each stroke and in the memory of all who knew and admired his works,” the message of condolences reads.

     

    Art Culture Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All