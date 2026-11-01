Babydoll takes over the world, cute moment at Hunger Games premiere, new dance king and other Feel Good News

Are we in Babydoll era?

Let’s start with the song of this year. Sounds quite ambitious, we know, but it seems that Babydoll hit by Jamie Miller, released in August 2026, is taking over the world.

Little did The Voice UK contestant Jamie Miller know back in 2017 that nine years later he would become the second Welsh man to top the UK Singles Chart with his catchy TikTok hit.

And part of that success belongs to American actress Jennifer Love Hewitt who posted videos featuring the track. Then, Miller recorded a version of the song with Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano and it went viral as well as the Babydoll dance.

Dozens of celebrities joined Jamie in a bunch of Instagram videos dancing to the viral hit, namely, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lucy Hale, Julianne and Derek Hough, Noah Schnapp, and even his greatest supporters - his parents.

Eyes bright, chins up, smiles on

Let’s admit it - Elle Fanning crashed the UK Fan Event for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping with her look. And it was her first time joining the press tour for highly anticipated installment of the franchise.

Elle stepped onto the red carpet wearing pink Robert Wun outfit and we bet Effie Trinket would be proud of it. It’s like Effie stepped straight out of the Capitol. Come on, that headpiece with dancing mini figurine - she killed it!

But the best moment for Elle during the red carpet event came when she ran across Ralph Fiennes who plays younger version of President Snow in the new Hunger Games film.

The co-stars met for the very first time, because they didn’t share any scenes in the film together. When Ralph said he loved her outfit, Elle blushed and her reaction couldn’t be cuter. After all those years in the industry, she was obviously starstruck.

From teen to dance king

For the first time in history, a Frenchman won the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

On October 24, 2026, at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Willis, a 16-year-old, the youngest in the competition, battled all the way to the finals against South Korean Yoon Ji.

There is no jury at the competition: it’s the audience that decides the winner by voting for their favorite dancer. And for the first time this year, online viewers were also able to vote.

No need for words, let Willis’ moves do the talking!

That’s a lot of chopping!

A group of chefs in Guatemala broke the Guinness World Record for preparing the biggest fiambre salad in history in late October.

To achieve that milestone, the Guatemalan chefs chopped two tons of fresh meat, vegetables, eggs, sausages, corn, peppers and more. The Guatemalans traditionally serve the fiambre salad in late October just before All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

The salad was weighed 1,962.2 kg by a Guinness World Records adjudicator and served to the crowd at the event.

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