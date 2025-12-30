Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes progress in Ukraine settlement talks

Both presidents discussed the current development of bilateral interaction, as well as noted that the outgoing year was a busy and productive one for Kazakh-Russian relationship.

Among the key outcomes, elevation to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, marking a milestone in the two countries’ relations, was highlighted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed emerging progress in the Ukraine settlement talks, as well as highlighted the importance of continuing political-diplomatic efforts aimed at securing lasting agreements.

In addition, the Kazakh leader condemned the attacks on the state residence of the Russian president, noting that such actions undermine the peace process and search for a political solution to the conflict.

In conclusion, both presidents exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming New Year, wishing the peoples of the two nations well-being and priority.

