EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes progress in Ukraine settlement talks

    17:00, 30 December 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes emerging progress in Ukraine settlement talks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Both presidents discussed the current development of bilateral interaction, as well as noted that the outgoing year was a busy and productive one for Kazakh-Russian relationship.

    Among the key outcomes, elevation to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, marking a milestone in the two countries’ relations, was highlighted.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed emerging progress in the Ukraine settlement talks, as well as highlighted the importance of continuing political-diplomatic efforts aimed at securing lasting agreements.

    In addition, the Kazakh leader condemned the attacks on the state residence of the Russian president, noting that such actions undermine the peace process and search for a political solution to the conflict.

    In conclusion, both presidents exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming New Year, wishing the peoples of the two nations well-being and priority.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President signs the law on crime prevention, amends the Code on administrative offences. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Russia Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All