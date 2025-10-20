Astana gears up for visit from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

A colorful video showcasing Astana’s picturesque views in daylight and under night illumination was shared by the Telegram channel BORT #1.

As previously reported, on October 20–21, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. The visit and the upcoming talks are expected to focus on deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in an exclusive interview with Kazinform, spoke about the high level of political dialogue between the two countries.