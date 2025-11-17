﻿ From raw materials to technologies: How Kazakhstan and Estonia are building a new-generation partnership

Historical foundation and diplomatic contacts

President Karis will arrive in Astana for the first time on a state visit, marking his second in-person meeting with President Tokayev and continuing the high-level dialogue launched earlier. Their first conversation took place two years ago on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, where they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordinate actions on the international stage. At that time, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding partnership in areas of mutual interest and exchanged invitations for official visits. The upcoming visit not only continues this diplomatic tradition but also opens a new chapter in bilateral relations.

It is expected to symbolize the rising partnership between Astana and Tallinn, reflecting a shared aspiration for synergy in digitalization, logistics, energy, and agricultural technologies. Amid global challenges and the pursuit of sustainable development, Kazakhstan and Estonia offer an example of constructive dialogue that bridges Eurasian and European interests. Estonia, a recognized leader in e-governance, and Kazakhstan, which is actively modernizing its digital infrastructure, are finding common ground through the exchange of expertise and joint projects. At the same time, their cooperation in transport and logistics, including the development of the Trans-Caspian route, positions Astana and Tallinn as strategic hubs on the Eurasian transit map. As a result, this state visit should be viewed not merely as a diplomatic gesture but as a reflection of the maturity and long-term potential of Kazakhstan–Estonia relations, where humanitarian, economic, and technological interests intertwine into a unified fabric of mutual respect and pragmatic collaboration.

Diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Estonia were established in 1992, following Kazakhstan’s independence. During reciprocal visits by the Heads of State in 1994, key documents were signed - the Agreement on Mutual Understanding and Cooperation, and the Agreement on Interaction Between the Foreign Ministries. In 1995, Kazakhstan opened its Embassy to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on a concurrent basis. Sixteen years later, in 2011, Estonia established its Embassy in Astana. Over three decades, bilateral relations have evolved from basic diplomatic contacts into a stable economic and technological partnership.

In 2024–2025, cooperation between the two countries intensified through diplomatic channels, with a focus on simplifying visa procedures, developing transport corridors, and expanding the legal framework.

A key mechanism for advancing the economic agenda is the Kazakhstan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. Its meetings address prospects for increasing trade volume, digitalizing public services, and introducing Estonia’s advanced e-governance practices.

Today, bilateral dialogue develops within the broader framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia and the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU.

According to Valery Sitenko, Senior Expert at the Foreign Policy Research Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Estonia, as an EU member state, views Kazakhstan not only as a reliable regional partner but also as a strategic link connecting Europe with Asia.

“Estonia holds a noticeable place within the EU. It is no coincidence that stateswoman Kaja Kallas is currently serving as Acting High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Estonia’s main interests, similar to those of the EU, focus on Kazakhstan’s energy resources, the development of transport and logistics links, and in particular the advancement of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Additionally, European states, including Estonia, are showing increased interest in Kazakhstan’s mineral resource potential as well as the development of communications and information technologies,” the expert noted.

Key to European markets

Strategically, Kazakhstan represents for Estonia more than a transit hub connecting Europe and Asia. It is also an important element in the supply chain for energy resources. Conversely, for Kazakhstan, Estonia is a critical EU partner providing access to European ports, especially for the export of grain and processed goods.

“Kazakhstan’s primary interest in Estonia lies in using its maritime infrastructure to expand transit capabilities. Estonia can become a linking node between Kazakh and European transport networks,” Sitenko explained.

This direction is coordinated through the Kazakhstan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired on Kazakhstan’s side by the Minister of Transport. The Commission held its most recent seventh meeting in January 2025 in Tallinn, while the next one is planned for Kazakhstan next year.

Beyond logistics, both countries share priorities in promoting the “green” economy, energy-efficient technologies, and agriculture. Estonia’s expertise in livestock farming and agritech is viewed as a practical model for modernizing Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.

“Estonia may become a kind of innovation laboratory for Kazakhstan — a source of best European practices ranging from energy efficiency to digital governance,” Sitenko emphasized.

Bilateral trade

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade, bilateral trade between January and September 2025 amounted to $46 million, a 23.2% decline compared with the same period last year. Kazakhstan’s exports totaled $20.2 million, while imports reached $25.8 million.

Infographics credit: Kazinform News Agency

The decline in exports is linked to a sharp reduction in traditional raw material shipments, including coal, titanium and titanium products, nitrogen fertilizers, and plywood.

Against this background, the positive trend in agricultural and processed products stands out. Exports of vegetable oil residues increased 8.5 times and reached $4.2 million. Rapeseed, included in the export basket for the first time, brought $3.1 million, flaxseed reached $1.2 million, and exports of wood veneer grew by 13 percent.

These shifts indicate a gradual move toward more diversified and processed exports, highlighting Kazakhstan’s transition to a more complex agro-industrial export structure.

Imports show mixed dynamics: while some categories declined, others demonstrated significant growth. Imports of telephone devices fell by 65.9 percent, and bearings decreased by 38.9 percent to $1.6 million.

Meanwhile, imports of higher-value technological goods increased significantly. Centrifuges and filtration equipment rose by 40.2% to $3.6 million. For the first time, freight railcars appeared in the import structure, totaling $2.3 million. Frozen fish also made a substantial contribution, accounting for 15.8% of total imports.

Infographics credit: Kazinform News Agency

According to Valery Sitenko, Kazakhstan is striving to adopt advanced European technologies and production standards.

“Our trade turnover with Estonia is still relatively small, but both sides are now working to increase it to $200 million,” the expert said.

Sharing expertise

Estonia, recognized as one of Europe’s digital leaders, is actively sharing its expertise with Kazakhstan. Bilateral programs include projects in e-government, cybersecurity, and digital public services.

“Kazakhstan is actively adopting Estonia’s digital solutions, including public service management and the development of digital infrastructure. This is one of the key areas of cooperation,” Sitenko said.

International communications expert and political scientist Azamat Baigaliyev adds that Kazakhstan is pursuing accelerated digital transformation, with artificial intelligence now integrated into its national development agenda. In this context, Estonia possesses valuable expertise and capabilities that can support Kazakhstan’s efforts.

“We are interested in creating sovereign AI infrastructure and advanced technological platforms for the government, quasi-public sector, businesses, and social initiatives,” he emphasized.

Cooperation in digital transformation has been developing since 2017, when Kazakhstan’s State Corporation ‘Government for Citizens’ and the Estonian e-Governance Academy signed a memorandum. Estonia’s X-Road system became the foundation for Kazakhstan’s Smart Bridge platform, enabling secure data exchange between government agencies and accelerating the development of e-services.

From 2023 to 2025, exchanges of delegations continued, and Kazakh participants regularly attended Tallinn’s e-Governance Conferences, discussing innovations for smart cities, digital healthcare, and data security.

Estonia’s experience in cybersecurity, digital education, and e-government features prominently in bilateral cooperation programs. Technology transfers, training, and joint projects are becoming integral to the strategic agenda.

“Estonia is a vivid example of a successful digital state and consistently ranks among the top three in e-government. Kazakhstan likewise strives for leadership in this sphere. Estonia is an important player in cybersecurity, communications, and digital education, providing multiple areas of convergence for our countries,” Baigaliyev said.

Education and scientific cooperation

Kazakhstan-Estonia cooperation in higher education is entering a new stage. In the first half of 2025, eight Kazakh educational institutions and six Estonian universities signed ten international agreements, enabling student exchanges and academic mobility programs.

In addition to hosting Estonian specialists in Kazakh universities, both countries are implementing joint academic initiatives and participating in international educational projects. This exchange strengthens the technological and academic foundations of the partnership, making bilateral relations more resilient and multilayered.

A new-generation partnership

A business delegation of around 40 representatives, along with the Council of University Rectors and heads of several higher education institutions, is expected to accompany President Karis to Astana.

“The state visit is expected to give new momentum to bilateral trade, which has seen fluctuations following the pandemic and geopolitical crises. The most promising areas for stimulating growth include the development of the Trans-Caspian corridor, the agro-industrial sector, energy, education, and tourism,” Baigaliyev noted.

According to Sitenko, the trajectory of bilateral relations is clear — a shift from raw-material exchange to technological and digital cooperation.

“This is not merely foreign-economic interaction but a strategic complementarity of the two countries’ potential,” he emphasized.

A blend of complementary interests, advantageous geography, and strong digital compatibility suggests the emergence of a new model of partnership between Central Asia and the European Union — pragmatic, resilient, and forward-looking.

About President Alar Karis

Alar Karis has served as President of Estonia since 11 October 2021. He is known not only as a statesman but also as a scientist. Born on 26 March 1958 in Tartu, he graduated from the Estonian University of Life Sciences in 1981 and began his career at the Estonian Biocentre, focusing on molecular genetics. He later continued his training in London and Rotterdam.

In 1996, Karis returned to Estonia, headed the Zoology Department at the University of Tartu, and later became the university’s rector. For his contributions to science, he received the Order of the White Star, 4th Class. Prior to becoming President, he led the Estonian National Museum.

In 2021, the leader of the Centre Party and the Speaker of the Riigikogu nominated Alar Karis to run in the presidential election. He subsequently became Head of State. A year later, the new President initiated a government reshuffle, dismissing all ministers from the ruling party. According to Karis himself, during his presidency he has submitted more draft laws for parliamentary review than his predecessors.

Recently, Karis proposed introducing a single seven-year presidential term instead of two five-year terms to avoid uncertainty associated with re-election. Estonia’s next presidential election is scheduled for late summer to early autumn 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Estonian Ambassador Jaap Ora to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation, including trade, logistics, and digitalization.