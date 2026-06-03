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    President of Cyprus arrives in Kazakhstan

    11:01, 3 June 2026

    President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    President of Cyprus arrives in Kazakhstan
    Screenshot from video

    In Astana, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Cyprus are expected to hold talks.

    Besides, the sides are expected to attend an expanded meeting involving official delegations from both countries.

    Discussions will focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

    Following the talks, several agreements and memorandums will be signed.

    As written before, regular Air Astana flights from Astana and Almaty to Larnaca have recently been launched.

    In 2026, Nicosia was recognized as Europe’s best cultural destination.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Republic of Cyprus Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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