Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: We need broad, panoramic view of history

“Unfortunately, this happens all too often. Historical figures who were once excessively glorified are suddenly turned into antiheroes at the stroke of a pen by so-called scholars. Conversely, the names of political figures once condemned in disgrace are revived by propagandists, and the organizers and executors of repressive campaigns are turned into national heroes. We must remember the names of innocent victims of repression - government and public figures, scholars, doctors, and their relatives, including their wives. However, no matter how tragic the past may be, it should not become an obstacle to the development and progress of our people. We cannot live constantly in the past, perceiving modern realities through the lens of bygone eras. We need a broad, panoramic view of history. It is essential to free ourselves from the victim complex, because constantly looking back is a sign of weakness,” the Head of State emphasized.

President Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan and its people have overcome many difficulties and challenges on the path to independence and sovereignty.

“Therefore, the principle 'Independence above all' must become unshakable and sacred in the consciousness of our society. It is crucial to safeguard our national unity and strengthen statehood. I repeat once again: remembering and honoring the past is right, but we must move forward and strive for a better future,” said the President, adding that today the country is confidently moving ahead, implementing its national strategy and carrying out large-scale reforms to build a Just Kazakhstan.

Three years ago, according to him, as a result of a nationwide referendum, the Constitution was updated, laying a solid foundation for the country's continued progress.

“We have fundamentally restructured the political system, enhancing the powers of Parliament and the accountability of the Government. A Constitutional Court was established, and citizens' opportunities to participate in government decision-making were significantly expanded. An important step that increased public trust in the authorities was the introduction of direct elections for rural and district akims," said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Systemic reforms have been carried out to strengthen the rule of law and order, protect women’s rights, and ensure children’s safety. The Parliament has passed relevant laws in that respect.

“This is only part of the extensive effort on the comprehensive modernization of the country. There is still much work ahead. Most importantly, the reforms have transformed the political mentality of our nation. Public consciousness is evolving, as vividly demonstrated by the nationwide project “Taza Qazaqstan,” which has received widespread support and is embraced as a long-term strategy. Today, we are collectively building a just state and a harmonious society, with every citizen contributing to this effort. People have come to believe in the reality of change, becoming the driving force behind transformative progress,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan is developing a new political and electoral culture, where pluralism of opinions is harmoniously combined with unity of goals and aspirations. Dependency mindsets and habitual criticism are gradually fading into the past. Today, hard work, the pursuit of knowledge, and progress are held in high regard. The principle of “Law and Order” has come to the forefront. In other words, thanks to the ongoing reforms, a new quality of the nation is taking shape.

“We will continue to walk this path together, strengthening our national identity and fortifying our unity,” the President asserted.

President Tokayev went on to address the youth, emphasizing their role in shaping the future of Kazakhstan.

“It is important to know our history well, but that does not mean we should live only in the past. Our youth must look confidently to the future and move forward with determination. We live in a very complex time. New, previously unseen trends and phenomena are emerging. The impact of artificial intelligence on social development has not yet been fully studied. Humanity will still face many challenges. Therefore, our youth must be fully prepared to meet this uncertain future. In order to achieve this, the younger generation must be progressive, goal-oriented, diligent, and responsible,” he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that according to the teachings of Abai, young people must study and master the sciences. It is crucial to understand the value of sovereignty and always be ready to defend the Independence of the country.

“Only then our state will be strong, and the future will be bright. I believe in the creative power of our patriotic youth. I wish you success on your life path! Peace and prosperity to our Motherland!” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.

Today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan paid a visit to the “ALZHIR” Museum and Memorial Complex of Victims of Political Repressions and Totalitarianism to honor the memory of victims of political repressions and famine.