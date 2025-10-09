Transboundary rivers, Caspian Sea need urgent focus, says Kazakh President

The President believes digital transformation, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, is becoming an urgent task. He then detailed the comprehensive work underway in this area in Kazakhstan.

"The International Center for Artificial Intelligence recently opened in Astana, aiming to build a holistic ecosystem of domestic developments in partnership with global companies, including those from Russia. A national supercomputer has been launched, and the commissioning of a second supercomputer is now tasked. A special state program covering over 400,000 students is being implemented, and the establishment of a Research University in Artificial Intelligence has begun. We are interested in exchanging experiences, conducting mutual internships, participating in research projects, and pursuing other joint initiatives. Building long-term, productive cooperation with Russia, a global leader in scientific and industrial innovation, is of particular interest to Kazakhstan and is considered a priority area of ​​bilateral interaction," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State noted that the region's countries face unprecedented environmental challenges. Overcoming these challenges requires systematic steps, coordinated decisions, and measures at the level of heads of government and relevant agencies.

"In this regard, we propose establishing a Council of Ministers of Central Asian countries and Russia on environmental issues. In my view, the condition of transboundary rivers and the Caspian Sea requires close attention. The implementation of the Interstate Program for the Conservation of Caspian Water Resources will help resolve this complex issue. The current state of water security is also of concern. Therefore, we propose developing and implementing a joint space monitoring program using a satellite constellation to objectively assess the state of water resources and agricultural land, as well as to forecast emergency situations," the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

Earlier, during his speech at the 2nd Central Asia-Russia Summit in Dushanbe, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted strengthening transport and logistics ties with Russia as another priority area of ​​cooperation.