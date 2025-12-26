Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urges greater efforts to attract investment

Speaking about the preliminary outcomes of the country’s social-economic development for 2025, Prime Minister Bektenov said that manufacturing, trade and transport contribute over 70% of GDP growth in the wake of the presidential directives aimed at economic diversification.

In January-November this year, the transport sector grew 20.3%, construction – 14.7%, trade – 8.8%, agriculture – 6.1%, and manufacturing – 5.9%. Investment in fixed assets totaled 18.5 trillion tenge, while the flow of private investment rose 9.8%.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the implementation of the Joint Action Program carried out by the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development focused on macroeconomic stability and increasing the well-being of the population for 2026-2028. The priority is to ensure that GDP rises alongside real income growth and better living standards. Measures are in place to curb inflation.

According to the information presented to the Kazakh President, the modernization of five border checkpoints on the external border was completed in December. A register of Kazakhstani manufacturers has been launched. A unified small business support program Isker Aimak has been adopted.

In addition, Bektenov reported on the scheduled progress of the heating season, as well as the early financing of the 2026 sowing campaign to preserve and further increase crop yields, with a focus on processing and exporting agricultural products.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue efforts on ensuring the country’s stable development in the interests of its citizens. A number of directives were issued on attracting investment, supporting entrepreneurship, and modernizing engineering and transport infrastructure.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday signed a decree on measures to improve public administration, expanding the National Security Committee's powers.