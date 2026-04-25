Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Saturday was briefed on the activities of the Creative Industries Development Fund, established on his instruction as a key institution to support the domestic creative sector, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
President Tokayev was informed that the new space will become a point of attraction for industry representatives, youth, investors, and tourists.
The office is designed as a showroom, showcasing the full cycle of creating a creative product - from idea and production to implementation and promotion.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with themed halls, including jewelry and carpentry workshops, music rooms, a carpet art hall, an artists’ hall, and a fashion zone.
One of the key locations is the Yurt Capsule. This is an immersive space where the traditional form of the yurt is reimagined through modern technology. The project combines digital art, multimedia content, and cultural storytelling.
The Head of State was also presented with Kazakhstan’s country branding concept, aimed at unlocking tourism potential through a modern interpretation of cultural heritage, the development of creative industries, and strengthening national identity.
The Creative Industries Development Fund will operate in four main areas: identifying and supporting talent, attracting investment, developing infrastructure, and promoting Kazakhstani creative products in international markets. It will also serve as a coordination center for regional hubs established in all regional centers.
Today, approximately 48,000 business entities operate in Kazakhstan’s creative economy, employing around 160,000 people.
Significant contributions to the sector come from film and animation, game development, digital art, fashion, design, and traditional crafts.
Previously, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President signs amendments to promote creative industries.