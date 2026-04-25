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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office

    16:15, 25 April 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Saturday was briefed on the activities of the Creative Industries Development Fund, established on his instruction as a key institution to support the domestic creative sector, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev was informed that the new space will become a point of attraction for industry representatives, youth, investors, and tourists.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The office is designed as a showroom, showcasing the full cycle of creating a creative product - from idea and production to implementation and promotion.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with themed halls, including jewelry and carpentry workshops, music rooms, a carpet art hall, an artists’ hall, and a fashion zone.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    One of the key locations is the Yurt Capsule. This is an immersive space where the traditional form of the yurt is reimagined through modern technology. The project combines digital art, multimedia content, and cultural storytelling.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State was also presented with Kazakhstan’s country branding concept, aimed at unlocking tourism potential through a modern interpretation of cultural heritage, the development of creative industries, and strengthening national identity.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Creative Industries Development Fund will operate in four main areas: identifying and supporting talent, attracting investment, developing infrastructure, and promoting Kazakhstani creative products in international markets. It will also serve as a coordination center for regional hubs established in all regional centers.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Today, approximately 48,000 business entities operate in Kazakhstan’s creative economy, employing around 160,000 people.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Significant contributions to the sector come from film and animation, game development, digital art, fashion, design, and traditional crafts.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Creative Industries Development Fund office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President signs amendments to promote creative industries. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Creative industries Art Technology Tourism Cultural Heritage
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