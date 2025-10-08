Central Asia—Russia summit to be held on October 9 in Tajikistan
09:38, 8 October 2025
The second Central Asia — Russia summit is scheduled for October 9 and will be held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Dushanbe, Khovar reports citing Tajik MFA Information Department, Khovar reports.
During the summit, the heads of state will discuss a wide range of issues related to the development of multifaceted cooperation. The issues of coordinating efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other transnational challenges will also be discussed.
Following the summit, a Final Communique and a Joint Action Plan will be adopted.
Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe is preparing to host the CIS Heads of State Summit.