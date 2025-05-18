Hungary to host informal summit of OTS Heads of State

Hosted by H.E. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, the Summit will bring together the Presidents of the Member States of the OTS: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. In addition, representatives of the OTS Observers, the Secretary General of the Organization will also participate in the event.

This will mark the first time that an OTS Summit is being held in an Observer State, highlighting Hungary’s growing role in the comprehensive cooperation deepening with resolute steps of the Turkic countries.

Held under the theme “Meeting point of East and West” the Informal Summit will offer a timely opportunity for the Heads of State to exchange views on advancing cooperation in key priority areas and addressing regional and global challenges of mutual concern.

The Summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Budapest Declaration, reaffirming the collective vision and strategic direction of the Organization of Turkic States. A number of important decisions and initiatives are also planned to be announced.

Ahead of the Informal Summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will convene in Budapest to finalize the Summit agenda and documents to be submitted for the consideration of the Heads of State.

As reported previosuly, the Turkic states are to launch joint satellites.