S. Korea's top presidential aide to visit Kazakhstan, Oman, Saudi Arabia to discuss securing crude oil, naphtha

The planned visit by presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik to the region comes as the government has been seeking to secure crude oil as the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed, with U.S. President Donald Trump renewing threats against Iran unless Tehran reopens the key oil shipping route.

The government's most urgent priority is to ensure the stable supplies of essential necessities, Kang told reporters, noting that South Korea remains heavily dependent on oil and naphtha supplies imported from the Middle East. Naphtha is a key feedstock widely used in petrochemical and other industries.

"Last month, we agreed to receive 24 million barrels of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates with top priority, and the shipments of crude oil and naphtha are arriving at South Korean ports," Kang said.

Kang also stressed the need to secure alternative sources until the Middle East crisis is fully resolved, vowing to work closely with companies to ensure that high-level consultations with the Middle Eastern countries lead to tangible outcomes.

Additionally, Kang said the government is taking measures to ensure the safe passage of 26 South Korean-flagged vessels currently in the Strait of Hormuz while prioritizing the safety of the crew members and taking into account the positions of shipping companies. The vessels remain stranded in the strait since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

Kang is set to depart later in the day as a special presidential envoy, along with trade ministry officials and officials from local energy companies.

As written before, Japan intends to pivot to Kazakh oil amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis.