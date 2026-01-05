Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to turn Almaty into a city that “never sleeps”

“Tourism is incompatible with laziness, indifference, greed, and arrogance,” the Head of State said.

He stressed that millions of foreign visitors came to Kazakhstan last year, and domestic tourism also grew. These developments and encouraging. Ecotourism is in high demand worldwide, and Kazakhstan has unique advantages in this area.

He highlighted that the Shymbulak resort near Almaty, just 30 minutes from the city, boasts a unique landscape. He emphasized that the Almaty mountain cluster must serve both affluent tourists and those with average incomes, requiring diversification of infrastructure.

The President also focused on the shortage of qualified personnel. That's why the International University of Tourism and Hospitality was established in Turkistan. Its first graduates graduated in 2024. Additional measures will be taken to resolve staffing issues.

The Head of State cited CNN Travel, which named Almaty the “new capital of style” in Central Asia in 2025, and instructed the city’s Mayor to transform Almaty into a city that “never sleeps,” comparable to New York, Moscow, and Paris, with round‑the‑clock services for visitors prioritizing infrastructure, urban development, and lighting.

Earlier the Head of State said, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by more than 6 percent in 2025, with the country’s gross domestic product exceeding the $300 billion mark for the first time. GDP per capita surpassed $15,000, setting a record not only for Kazakhstan but for the entire region.