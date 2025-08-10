Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends congratulations as Kazakhstan marks Abai’s 180th anniversary

President Tokayev said: “Abai is a world-class personality, a great poet who made an invaluable contribution to the development of culture and the renewal of our people's national consciousness. As the founder of modern Kazakh literature, he broadened our worldview”.

The poet called on young people to be educated, hardworking and responsible citizens. His ideas continue to serve to the cause of forming new qualities of the nation, and his life path is an example of love for the homeland and a selfless service to the society, said the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev noted that the rich legacy of Abai has become a spiritual guide not only for the Kazakh people, but for all of humanity.

“His thoughts and commandments will never lose their relevance. That’s why, it is very important to explore and popularize Abai’s works, understanding the profound meaning of his works”.

Today’s event taking place on the sacred land, which, along with Abai, gave the world such great sons as Shakarim Kudaibergen and Mukhat Auezov, is devoted to this exact goal. The state attaches utmost importance to developing this region as a center of national culture, concluded the Kazakh President.

As reported earlier, August 10 is the birthday of Abai, the leading Kazakh poet, educator and founder of Kazakh written literature.