Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends National Day greetings to Emir of Qatar

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

In his telegram, the President emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Qatar as a key and reliable partner in the Arab world. He noted the steady development of constructive and substantive bilateral relations and highly commended the Emir’s personal contribution to strengthening them.

The Head of State wished Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani every success in his responsible office and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Qatar.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar formally informed, via diplomatic channels, of the completion of all domestic procedures necessary to implement the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Qatar on regulating the employment of Kazakh nationals in Qatar.