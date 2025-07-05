Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends birthday greetings to first Kazakh president

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev highlighted the historic accomplishments of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who played a pivotal role in the formation of modern Kazakh statehood and contributed greatly to the formation and development of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the importance of the decision of the first president to move the capital of Kazakhstan for the economic development and strengthening the international authority of the country.

President Tokayev conveyed his best wishes of good health to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

