EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends birthday greetings to first Kazakh president

    17:23, 5 July 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 85th birth anniversary, Akorda reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends birthday greetings to first Kazakh president
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev highlighted the historic accomplishments of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who played a pivotal role in the formation of modern Kazakh statehood and contributed greatly to the formation and development of Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed the importance of the decision of the first president to move the capital of Kazakhstan for the economic development and strengthening the international authority of the country.

    President Tokayev conveyed his best wishes of good health to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to his Algerian counterpart President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his country’s Independence Day

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All