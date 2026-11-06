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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Astana airport

    19:12, 6 November 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at Astana International Airport, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Astana airport
    Photo: Akorda

    President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan concluded his working visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended an Aqaba Process summit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Astana airport
    Photo: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Astana airport
    Photo: Akorda

    As written earlier, Astana was hosting the Aqaba Process summit dedicated to the topic of Artificial Intelligence Security.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Astana Airports Events Akorda Presidential Residence Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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