Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sees off Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Astana airport
19:12, 6 November 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at Astana International Airport, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan concluded his working visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended an Aqaba Process summit.
As written earlier, Astana was hosting the Aqaba Process summit dedicated to the topic of Artificial Intelligence Security.