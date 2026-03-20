Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Eid Al-Fitr greetings from world leaders

Congratulatory messages addressed to the Kazakh President were sent by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, as well as Rais (Head) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, and other officials.

The press service of the Akorda presidential palace said it continues to receive congratulatory letters.

Previously, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait), noting the symbolic coincidence of the holiday with Nauryz this year.