Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of eight countries

The credentials were presented at the Akorda presidential palace by Ambassador Helene Sand Andresen of Norway, Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra of Argentina, Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah of Ghana, Seydou Kamissoko of Mali, Alkali Fanka Conteh of Gambia, Nazrul Islam of Bangladesh, Shobini Gunasekera of Sri Lanka, Ivan Orlić of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the handover ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed the diplomats about the prospects for socio-economic and political development of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan’s economy remains stable and dynamic in the region despite of external challenges, while stressing that the country is pushing forward consistently with economic reforms.

On March 15, the country will hold a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution. We count on citizens’ support for this document, as it will become an important step toward the further progress of the state, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh president added that the new Constitution is expected to create a solid foundation for large-scale transformations, democratization, and the comprehensive modernization of Kazakhstan, opening new opportunities for the country’s development and improving the well-being of citizens.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan pursues a peace-oriented foreign policy, highlighting that all contradictions and conflicts that exist in the modern world must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means and diplomatic channels. The Kazakh leader once again expressed solidarity with the Gulf states and voiced hope for the swift resolution of conflicts.

Following the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished foreign diplomats success in their responsible work.

