Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives ADB President Masato Kanda

The Kazakh President underlined that for over three decades of fruitful cooperation, the ADB has supported more than 170 projects in Kazakhstan totaling over $7 billion, thereby significantly contributing to the nation's economic growth, modernization, and improved living standards for its citizens.

The Head of State outlined plans for major projects in key economic sectors in the coming years, aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and structural modernization of the country.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Masato Kanda noted that the Asian Development Bank views expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan as one of its top priorities. The bank intends to participate in financing projects in housing construction, emergency management, and other strategically significant areas.

The ADB President also highlighted Kazakhstan's leadership in digital technologies and AI adoption, as well as vast prospects for developing critical minerals, underscoring the country’s high potential for large-scale investment initiatives.

Closing the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized the steady and long-term nature of the partnership between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank, reaffirming commitment to scaling up mutually advantageous cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and ADB forged a strategic path ahead of a landmark top-level visit.