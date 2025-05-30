Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledges to offer preferences to Italian companies

Speaking at the meeting, President Tokayev said: “We have so far had very productive negotiations regarding different issues, our bilateral cooperation and international agenda”.

The Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that the visit will provide an impetus to bilateral relations in multiple fields as well as promote further ties.

According to Tokayev, Italy is Kazakhstan’s third largest trade partner as well as the top trade partner in the EU. He said that last year’s bilateral trade hit 20 billion US dollars, adding that there is untapped potential for trade.

The Kazakh President expressed his appreciation for the fact that many Italian companies successfully operate in the Kazakhstani market, pledging preferences.

I’m convinced that no obstacles should stand in the way to promote cooperation between our countries, said the Head of State.

Tokayev also extended his gratefulness for Italy’s commitment to fostering interparliamentary cooperation with Kazakhstan

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni held talks at the Akorda Presidential Palace.