Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally involved in developing new Constitution, says Presidential Administration’s head

Given the strategic importance of the upcoming vote both for the state and for every citizen, the unconditional observance of all procedures and norms provided by law becomes a key priority. In this regard, a special role is assigned to the Central Referendum Commission. The main task of government agencies is to ensure the necessary infrastructure for voting, organize the work of polling stations, including creating appropriate conditions for citizens with disabilities, said Dadebay.

He also noted that the president’s participation in preparing the draft of the new Constitution was ‘substantive and deeply engaged.’ The president deliberately set aside time to work on the text and personally took part in its conceptual development and editorial refinement, he added.

He (president) personally reviewed and carefully studied constructive proposals submitted by citizens, the expert community, and public organizations. Together with advisors and experts, he then thoroughly worked on drafting and editing the preamble, sections, and articles of the Basic Law. Overall, over the past six months, the president has held meetings at least once a week, sometimes more often, first with representatives and leaders of the working group on parliamentary reform, and then with the heads of the Constitutional Commission. These meetings sometimes lasted more than an hour, said Dadebay.

According to the Presidential Administration's head, despite his busy schedule, the president attached special importance to developing the draft Constitution.

The public could observe this through the media as well. Responsible staff of the Presidential Administration know well that he personally worked on the text. The draft of the new Constitution clearly reflects the key principles of the president’s political course, his vision of the model of state structure, the balance of branches of power, and the directions of social development, he stated.

By presidential decree, the draft of the new Constitution was submitted to a nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026.