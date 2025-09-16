Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on working visit to Akmola region
10:51, 16 September 2025
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on a working visit to the Akmola region, with plans to tour several agro-industrial and social facilities, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to the Akorda press service, a key part of the trip's itinerary will be a meeting with the leadership of several regions to discuss the ongoing harvesting campaign.
As previously stated, on August 18, the Head of State received Marat Akhmetzhanov, Governor of Akmola region, who reported on the region's socioeconomic development for the first six months of 2025 and prospects for its development.