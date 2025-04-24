Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers support after powerful earthquake hit Türkiye

In his letter, the Kazakh leader said that Kazakhstan is ready to provide all-round support to the people of Türkiye, citing the nations’ unwavering bonds of centuries-long friendship, fraternal and strategic partnership.

As earlier reported, the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul has not received any requests for help from Kazakhstani nationals after a powerful 6.2M earthquake in Türkiye’s Istanbul, with a series of aftershocks, on April 23

Earlier it was reported that the powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Turkiye’s Istanbul.